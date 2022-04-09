Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.60%.

In other news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,618,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

