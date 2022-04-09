Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $111,120.90 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Teradata stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.
