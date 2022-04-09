ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given New CHF 34 Price Target at Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf raised ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in ABB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

