Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $198.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $144.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $28,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

