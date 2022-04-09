Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA) Insider Acquires A$135,000.00 in Stock

Contango Asset Management Limited (ASX:CGA – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,000.00 ($101,503.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.
About Contango Asset Management (Get Rating)
