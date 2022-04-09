Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.64 million, a P/E ratio of -301.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

