Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,370,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after buying an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 795,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

