JMP Securities Lowers MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $13.00

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 211.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

MKTW stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

