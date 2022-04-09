Zacks Investment Research Lowers Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNTX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CNTX opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,313,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

