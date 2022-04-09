KeyCorp Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $49.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.
FE opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.