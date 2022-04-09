KeyCorp Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $49.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

FE opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

