Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target to $13.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,512,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $54,470,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 88.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $21,372,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

