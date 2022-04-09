Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $220.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Argus from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.62. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

