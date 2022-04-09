Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.00% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.