Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 314,114 shares.The stock last traded at $107.36 and had previously closed at $106.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.66.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.