Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 206,873 shares.The stock last traded at $18.67 and had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The stock has a market cap of $986.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

