Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

