Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Coherent by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR opened at $269.11 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.04 and a 12 month high of $275.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent ( NASDAQ:COHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.