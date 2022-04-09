Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCI. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

