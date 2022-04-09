Xponance Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,929,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth $625,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $346.47 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day moving average is $337.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

