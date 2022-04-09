Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $480.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $490.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.87 and its 200 day moving average is $434.25.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

