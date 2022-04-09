Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,625 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 4.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSEP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSEP opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

