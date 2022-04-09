Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 39,661 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,777,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD stock opened at $304.16 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.41.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.