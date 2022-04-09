National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in eBay by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

