Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,444,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.03.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

