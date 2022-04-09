Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,482 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

