Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of CHH opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.