Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LEN opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

