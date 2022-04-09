Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.10. Generac reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

NYSE GNRC opened at $287.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.