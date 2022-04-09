Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.13). Sangamo Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,960,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,207,000 after buying an additional 304,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 334,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,644,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $834.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

