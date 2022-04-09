Brokerages Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.
StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StarTek in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SRT opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $178.01 million, a PE ratio of 147.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
