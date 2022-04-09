Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.21. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

