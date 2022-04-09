Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.22. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

