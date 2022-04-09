Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

