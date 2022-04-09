Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 28,226 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

