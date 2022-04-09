Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,525 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.