Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 119,525 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.
FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.
About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.