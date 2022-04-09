Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,583,000 after purchasing an additional 195,288 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after acquiring an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

