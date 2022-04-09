Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $95,000 Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.02 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.22) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.50.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

