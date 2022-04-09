Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.