ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 368,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,050,894 shares.The stock last traded at $68.43 and had previously closed at $71.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 239,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

