Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Down to $75.42

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.42, but opened at $70.31. Nuvei shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 2,901 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.