Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 7,950 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $141,457.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $137,959.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,445,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 131.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

