Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $41.83

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.83, but opened at $38.66. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 3,474 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 212,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 107,859 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,709,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

