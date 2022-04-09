Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $387,800.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $387,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,289,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

