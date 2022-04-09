Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $15.91

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $14.59. Samsara shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $108,162,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,858,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

