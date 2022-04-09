SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Loop Capital

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $148.53 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.