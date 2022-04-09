Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ching Jaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.