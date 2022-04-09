Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CAO Sells 7,502 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $245.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $246.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

