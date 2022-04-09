Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

