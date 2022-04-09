Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,208 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.