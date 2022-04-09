Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

